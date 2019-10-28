ICICI Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ICICI Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Shares of ICICI Bank stock opened at $13.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. ICICI Bank has a 52-week low of $8.79 and a 52-week high of $13.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.87 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.74.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ICICI Bank will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 10.5% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 49,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its holdings in ICICI Bank by 14.8% in the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 65,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 8,398 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in ICICI Bank by 21.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 48,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ICICI Bank in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ICICI Bank by 606.1% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 7,994 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.33% of the company’s stock.

About ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

