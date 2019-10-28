IceChain (ICHX) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

IceChain (CURRENCY:ICHX) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. IceChain has a market cap of $5,708.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of IceChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IceChain token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network and Graviex. Over the last seven days, IceChain has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00040050 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $514.94 or 0.05497121 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005816 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000382 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000231 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00043201 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00032129 BTC.

IceChain Token Profile

IceChain (CRYPTO:ICHX) is a token. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. IceChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 781,142,774 tokens. The Reddit community for IceChain is /r/theicechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IceChain is icechain.io . IceChain’s official Twitter account is @theicechain

Buying and Selling IceChain

IceChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IceChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IceChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IceChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

