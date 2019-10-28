ICC Labs (CVE:ICC) Stock Price Up ∞

ICC Labs Inc (CVE:ICC) rose ∞ on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.77 and last traded at C$1.62, approximately 646,157 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 799,310 shares.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.24 million and a PE ratio of 95.29.

ICC Labs Company Profile (CVE:ICC)

ICC Labs Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis in Uruguay. It offers recreational cannabis, medicinal cannabis, cannabinoid extracts, and by-products for medicinal, recreational, and industrial use, as well as industrial hemp. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

