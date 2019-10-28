Iberiabank Corp Trims Holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Iberiabank Corp trimmed its position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the quarter. Iberiabank Corp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its position in Chubb by 4.4% during the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 19,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Chubb by 20.3% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Chubb by 2.8% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in Chubb by 2.7% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 77,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 81.5% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Shares of CB opened at $149.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Ltd has a 12 month low of $119.54 and a 12 month high of $162.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.65. The firm has a market cap of $68.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 31.78%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CB. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Chubb from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Chubb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chubb from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.64.

In other news, insider Paul J. Krump sold 5,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $775,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,424,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Bennett Medini sold 2,125 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.72, for a total value of $326,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,534 shares in the company, valued at $13,763,166.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,625 shares of company stock worth $4,037,880. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.