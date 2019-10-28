Iberiabank Corp Takes Position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Iberiabank Corp bought a new stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of SYSCO by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 703,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,565,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its position in SYSCO by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 28,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in SYSCO by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 531,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,621,000 after purchasing an additional 34,730 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SYSCO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Brightworth increased its position in SYSCO by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brightworth now owns 77,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.98.

In other SYSCO news, Director Hans-Joachim Koerber sold 10,000 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $733,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,161.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John M. Cassaday sold 20,203 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $1,560,277.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,785 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,585.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,893 shares of company stock valued at $9,180,771. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SYSCO stock opened at $79.17 on Monday. SYSCO Co. has a 1 year low of $59.44 and a 1 year high of $79.74. The firm has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.29.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 76.80%. The business had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. SYSCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

SYSCO Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

