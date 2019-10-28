Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,829 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.58% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $51,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,537,271 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $794,967,000 after purchasing an additional 272,816 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,977,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $443,019,000 after purchasing an additional 114,894 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,751,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $393,668,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 555,132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $124,781,000 after purchasing an additional 42,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 500,747 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $112,538,000 after purchasing an additional 6,723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $384,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,947,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

HII has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $295.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.67.

HII traded up $1.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $223.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,579. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $212.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.18. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a twelve month low of $173.80 and a twelve month high of $242.05.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 42.07%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

