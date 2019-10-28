Hubbell (HUBB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) is set to announce its Q3 2019 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.29 per share for the quarter. Hubbell has set its FY 2019 guidance at $7.85-8.15 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $7.85-8.15 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. Hubbell had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Hubbell to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HUBB stock opened at $138.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.14. Hubbell has a twelve month low of $91.88 and a twelve month high of $139.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.48.

In other news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.41, for a total transaction of $254,820.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,629.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Neal J. Keating purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.77 per share, for a total transaction of $62,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,085.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HUBB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hubbell from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Stephens started coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Gabelli started coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $138.00 target price on Hubbell and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

