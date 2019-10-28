Huami (NYSE:HMI) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Huami Corp (NYSE:HMI)’s share price rose 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.89 and last traded at $9.84, approximately 302,517 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 288,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.14.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huami from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Huami alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.10. The stock has a market cap of $534.31 million, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 2.66.

Huami (NYSE:HMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($1.52). Huami had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $151.31 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Huami by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 137,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 21,758 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huami during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huami during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $527,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Huami by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 21,659 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Huami by 1,021.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 264,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after buying an additional 240,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

About Huami (NYSE:HMI)

Huami Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, necklaces, sportswear, etc.

Featured Article: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Huami Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huami and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.