HSBC (LON:HSBA) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

HSBC (LON:HSBA) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HSBA. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price (down from GBX 635 ($8.30)) on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 905 ($11.83) target price on HSBC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 643.07 ($8.40).

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC stock opened at GBX 596.60 ($7.80) on Monday. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 687.70 ($8.99). The company has a market capitalization of $124.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 610.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 639.07.

In related news, insider Marc Moses acquired 21,465 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 586 ($7.66) per share, with a total value of £125,784.90 ($164,360.25).

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.