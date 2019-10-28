Howland Capital Management LLC Has $8.34 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Apple by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY grew its position in Apple by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 4,412 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America grew its position in Apple by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 12,970 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Monument Capital Management grew its position in Apple by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 2,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $246.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1,100.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.00 and a fifty-two week high of $246.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $225.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.90.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $53.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.39 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 52.13% and a net margin of 21.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $211.00 to $204.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.22.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total transaction of $54,668,037.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 67,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total value of $14,797,028.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 237,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,025,723.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 450,140 shares of company stock valued at $95,606,404. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

