Hotaling Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth $26,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth $28,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth $33,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth $49,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BAH traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,006. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $43.24 and a 52-week high of $78.01.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 59.44%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Cowen set a $85.00 price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.25.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

