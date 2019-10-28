Hotaling Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 565 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.3% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 10.0% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 55 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.5% in the third quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 14.3% in the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 48 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

BKNG stock traded up $11.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2,067.91. 5,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,606.27 and a one year high of $2,081.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,002.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,885.89.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $23.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $22.80 by $0.79. Booking had a net margin of 28.19% and a return on equity of 56.70%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $20.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 102.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $1,930.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,160.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,900.00 price target (up previously from $1,800.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,087.41.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.