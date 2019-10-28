Hotaling Investment Management LLC Has $3.17 Million Stock Holdings in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 3.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Ingersoll-Rand makes up approximately 2.0% of Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $3,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IR. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 6,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 63,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Ingersoll-Rand in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,070,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new position in Ingersoll-Rand in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $538,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll-Rand alerts:

In related news, Director Jared L. Cohon sold 938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total transaction of $111,687.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,601.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

IR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens downgraded Ingersoll-Rand from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine cut Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingersoll-Rand currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.27.

Shares of IR traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $121.80. 45,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,261,160. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.66. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 52-week low of $85.15 and a 52-week high of $128.31. The company has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. Ingersoll-Rand’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Ingersoll-Rand’s payout ratio is presently 37.79%.

Ingersoll-Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

Recommended Story: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll-Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll-Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.