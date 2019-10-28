Hotaling Investment Management LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,417,000 after acquiring an additional 13,042 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 102,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,877,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 408,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on NDAQ. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.70.

Nasdaq stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $98.52. The company had a trading volume of 12,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,894. Nasdaq Inc has a fifty-two week low of $75.49 and a fifty-two week high of $105.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.48.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $632.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.44 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Nasdaq Inc will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.84%.

In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.09, for a total value of $145,973.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 5,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $530,638.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,801 shares of company stock worth $1,158,532. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.