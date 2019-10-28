Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) Stake Raised by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 2,918.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 74,810 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 61,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 292,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 42,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 433,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research lowered Host Hotels and Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Host Hotels and Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.85.

HST opened at $16.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.12, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 12-month low of $15.51 and a 12-month high of $20.34.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.20%.

Host Hotels and Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

