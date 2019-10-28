Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) Shares Sold by FTB Advisors Inc.

FTB Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 97.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 85,796 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts during the second quarter worth $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts during the second quarter worth $34,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts during the second quarter worth $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 119.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 828.6% during the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HST opened at $16.68 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a current ratio of 5.12. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.14. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a one year low of $15.51 and a one year high of $20.34.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 19.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s payout ratio is 45.20%.

HST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. BTIG Research lowered Host Hotels and Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Host Hotels and Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.85.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

