Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 110,008 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 2.4% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $25,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Julex Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 106.2% during the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HD opened at $235.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $256.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $231.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.51. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $238.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $30.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.98 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 1,179.69% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total transaction of $2,024,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,511,266.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 145,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total value of $31,848,416.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 496,374 shares in the company, valued at $108,725,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 177,508 shares of company stock worth $39,076,428. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Guggenheim cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Home Depot from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Home Depot from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Home Depot from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Home Depot from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.24.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

