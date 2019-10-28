Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HLS SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL has become one of the leading automation systems providers in the People’s Republic of China, developing a number of core technologies and completing numerous projects utilizing a wide array of automation products. With its philosophy of sincere concern for customers and its technical innovation capabilities, HLS Systems International specializes in the research, development, production, sale and distribution of industrial automation for digital railway signals and information systems, e-government, motor drive transmissions and safety controls for nuclear power reactors. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Hollysys Automation Technologies from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut Hollysys Automation Technologies from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Hollysys Automation Technologies from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.80. 2,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.12. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 1 year low of $13.59 and a 1 year high of $24.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.68 million, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.44.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.14). Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $156.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Hollysys Automation Technologies will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Hollysys Automation Technologies’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 1.38%. Hollysys Automation Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.29%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. STA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $674,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 10.4% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 81,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 7,685 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 1.7% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 61,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 7.6% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,348,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,617,000 after acquiring an additional 656,729 shares during the period. Finally, Bogle Investment Management L P DE lifted its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 44.7% in the second quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE now owns 58,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 18,093 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

