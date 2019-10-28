Hoegh LNG Partners LP to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NYSE:HMLP)

Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th.

Shares of Hoegh LNG Partners stock traded down $0.37 on Monday, hitting $16.28. 83,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,095. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.79 million, a PE ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.01. Hoegh LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $19.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $33.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.27 million. Hoegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 38.82%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hoegh LNG Partners will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HMLP has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays set a $17.00 price target on shares of Hoegh LNG Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from $19.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.80.

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2018, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

