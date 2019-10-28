Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) Price Target Cut to $115.00 by Analysts at Nomura

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) had its price objective lowered by Nomura from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HLT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Hotels from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hilton Hotels presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.29.

Get Hilton Hotels alerts:

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $97.69 on Thursday. Hilton Hotels has a 12-month low of $65.64 and a 12-month high of $101.14. The firm has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.08.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.03. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 972.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hilton Hotels will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Hilton Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.51%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Hilton Hotels by 2.7% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Hilton Hotels by 3.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Hilton Hotels by 6.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Hilton Hotels by 122.4% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Hilton Hotels by 0.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Hotels Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.