Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.26.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HIBB shares. Robert W. Baird set a $17.00 target price on Hibbett Sports and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. BidaskClub raised Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $29.00 price objective on Hibbett Sports and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Hibbett Sports from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $23.34 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.22 and its 200 day moving average is $19.89. Hibbett Sports has a 1 year low of $13.08 and a 1 year high of $25.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.41 million, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $252.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Hibbett Sports will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Cathy E. Pryor sold 1,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $28,221.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,258. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ronald P. Blahnik bought 6,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $97,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,848. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the second quarter worth about $517,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports during the second quarter worth approximately $898,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Hibbett Sports by 30.3% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 30,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 6,999 shares in the last quarter. 361 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports during the second quarter worth approximately $2,011,000. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports during the second quarter worth approximately $8,216,000.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

Read More: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.