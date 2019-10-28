Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.26.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on HIBB shares. Robert W. Baird set a $17.00 target price on Hibbett Sports and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. BidaskClub raised Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $29.00 price objective on Hibbett Sports and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Hibbett Sports from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th.
Shares of NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $23.34 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.22 and its 200 day moving average is $19.89. Hibbett Sports has a 1 year low of $13.08 and a 1 year high of $25.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.41 million, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.48.
In related news, VP Cathy E. Pryor sold 1,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $28,221.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,258. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ronald P. Blahnik bought 6,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $97,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,848. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the second quarter worth about $517,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports during the second quarter worth approximately $898,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Hibbett Sports by 30.3% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 30,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 6,999 shares in the last quarter. 361 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports during the second quarter worth approximately $2,011,000. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports during the second quarter worth approximately $8,216,000.
About Hibbett Sports
Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.
Read More: What is a bull market?
Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.