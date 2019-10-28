Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

HTZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded Hertz Global from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $15.00 price target on Hertz Global and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank set a $21.00 price target on Hertz Global and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Hertz Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Hertz Global currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.40.

Shares of NYSE:HTZ traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.20. The company had a trading volume of 22,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,318,927. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.54 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.52, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.19. Hertz Global has a fifty-two week low of $11.24 and a fifty-two week high of $21.95.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.52. Hertz Global had a positive return on equity of 11.04% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hertz Global will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Hertz Global by 69.3% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 33,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 13,856 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Hertz Global by 18.4% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Hertz Global by 47.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Hertz Global by 34.5% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 16,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hertz Global during the second quarter worth $2,905,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Hertz Global Company Profile

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

