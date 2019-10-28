Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Given New $138.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $133.00 to $138.00 in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

HSY has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Hershey from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Hershey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Hershey from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group raised Hershey from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Hershey from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $145.43.

HSY opened at $143.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.07. Hershey has a 52 week low of $100.80 and a 52 week high of $162.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hershey will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.773 per share. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.65%.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $582,617.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,985,982.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin R. Walling sold 17,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,736,811.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,878,503.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,009 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,872. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 185,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,869,000 after acquiring an additional 5,612 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hershey by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,548,000 after buying an additional 4,894 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,561,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Hyman Charles D acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.67% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

