Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Holdings Cut by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,142 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Hershey were worth $62,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 172.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 53.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HSY traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $141.34. The stock had a trading volume of 36,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,587. Hershey Co has a 1-year low of $100.80 and a 1-year high of $162.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.07.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.01. Hershey had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Hershey’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.773 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 57.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.43.

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.38, for a total value of $490,978.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,181,967.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $582,617.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,761 shares in the company, valued at $23,985,982.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,009 shares of company stock worth $7,549,872 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

