Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Herman Miller were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Herman Miller by 32.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Herman Miller during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Herman Miller during the second quarter worth about $95,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Herman Miller by 34.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Herman Miller by 260.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Herman Miller alerts:

In other Herman Miller news, insider Gregory J. Bylsma sold 13,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total value of $613,506.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,327.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce Benedict Watson sold 33,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $1,470,442.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,853.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MLHR opened at $45.65 on Monday. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.66 and a 52 week high of $49.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.67.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Herman Miller had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $670.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Herman Miller’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Herman Miller, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MLHR has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of Herman Miller from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Sidoti increased their price objective on shares of Herman Miller from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Herman Miller Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

See Also: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Herman Miller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herman Miller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.