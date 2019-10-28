Hebron Technology (NASDAQ:HEBT) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Hebron Technology Co Ltd (NASDAQ:HEBT) traded down 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.29 and last traded at $4.32, 18,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 84% from the average session volume of 115,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.34.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.23.

Hebron Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:HEBT)

Hebron Technology Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and installation of valves, pipe fittings, and other products primarily for use in pharmaceutical engineering sector in the People's Republic of China. The company offers diaphragm valves, angle seat valves, sanitary centrifugal and liquid-ring pumps, clean-in-place return pumps, sanitary ball valves, and sanitary pipe fittings.

Featured Article: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Hebron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hebron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.