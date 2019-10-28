Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HTBX) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 824,115 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 119% from the previous session’s volume of 376,501 shares.The stock last traded at $0.54 and had previously closed at $0.43.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on Heat Biologics in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $14.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average of $0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.50.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Heat Biologics had a negative return on equity of 75.51% and a negative net margin of 386.16%. The firm had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.91 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Heat Biologics Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Heat Biologics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HTBX) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,327,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 84,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.90% of Heat Biologics worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

About Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX)

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing approaches to activate and co-stimulate a patient's immune system against cancer in the United States. The company's T-cell activating platform (TCAP) produces therapies designed to turn immunologically cold tumors hot and be administered in combination with checkpoint inhibitors and other immuno-modulators to enhance clinical effectiveness.

