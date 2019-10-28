Head to Head Comparison: Wageworks (NYSE:WAGE) vs. Accenture (NYSE:ACN)

Wageworks (NYSE:WAGE) and Accenture (NYSE:ACN) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Wageworks and Accenture’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wageworks 2.17% 2.95% 1.17% Accenture 11.06% 34.30% 17.07%

This table compares Wageworks and Accenture’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wageworks $472.18 million 4.39 $25.97 million N/A N/A Accenture $43.22 billion 2.85 $4.78 billion $7.36 24.87

Accenture has higher revenue and earnings than Wageworks.

Dividends

Accenture pays an annual dividend of $3.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Wageworks does not pay a dividend. Accenture pays out 43.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Wageworks and Accenture, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wageworks 0 5 0 0 2.00 Accenture 0 6 14 0 2.70

Wageworks currently has a consensus target price of $54.50, indicating a potential upside of 6.16%. Accenture has a consensus target price of $202.68, indicating a potential upside of 10.71%. Given Accenture’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Accenture is more favorable than Wageworks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.1% of Wageworks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.8% of Accenture shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Wageworks shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Accenture shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Wageworks has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Accenture has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Accenture beats Wageworks on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wageworks

WageWorks, Inc. is a leader in administering Consumer-Directed Benefits (CDBs). WageWorks is solely dedicated to administering CDBs, including pre-tax spending accounts, such as Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), health and dependent care Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs), Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs), as well as Commuter Benefit Services, including transit and parking programs, wellness programs, COBRA, and other employee benefits. WageWorks is headquartered in San Mateo, California, with offices in major locations throughout the United States.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies. The company's Financial Services segment offers services that address profitability pressures, industry consolidation, regulatory changes, and the need to continually adapt to new digital technologies for banking, capital markets, and insurance industries. Its Health & Public Service segment provides research-based insights and offerings, including consulting services and digital solutions to help clients deliver social, economic, and health outcomes for healthcare payers and providers, as well as government departments and agencies, public service organizations, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations. The company's Products segment helps clients enhance their performance in distribution, sales, and marketing; in research and development, and manufacturing; and in business functions, such as finance, human resources, procurement, and supply chain. This segment serves clients in consumer goods, retail, and travel services industries; automotive, freight and logistics, industrial and electrical equipment, consumer durable and heavy equipment, and construction and infrastructure management companies; and pharmaceutical, medical technology, and biotechnology companies. Its Resources segment enables clients in chemicals, energy, forest products, metals and mining, and utilities and related industries to develop and implement strategies, improve operations, manage complex change initiatives, and integrate digital technologies. Accenture plc has a strategic alliance with Quantexa and nCino, Inc. Accenture plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

