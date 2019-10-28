Head to Head Analysis: Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) & Vereit (NYSE:VER)

Vereit (NYSE:VER) and Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Vereit pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Vereit pays out 76.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

94.8% of Vereit shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.4% of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Vereit shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vereit and Investors Real Estate Trust Reit’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vereit $1.26 billion 7.55 -$85.77 million $0.72 13.56 Investors Real Estate Trust Reit $169.74 million 5.22 $116.78 million N/A N/A

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vereit.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Vereit and Investors Real Estate Trust Reit, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vereit 0 4 3 0 2.43 Investors Real Estate Trust Reit 0 1 5 0 2.83

Vereit presently has a consensus price target of $9.93, indicating a potential upside of 1.73%. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a consensus price target of $76.38, indicating a potential upside of 0.26%. Given Vereit’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Vereit is more favorable than Investors Real Estate Trust Reit.

Profitability

This table compares Vereit and Investors Real Estate Trust Reit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vereit 24.69% 4.23% 2.22% Investors Real Estate Trust Reit -5.82% -2.18% -0.86%

Risk & Volatility

Vereit has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vereit beats Investors Real Estate Trust Reit on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vereit Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties. VEREIT is a publicly traded Maryland corporation listed on the New York Stock Exchange. VEREIT uses, and intends to continue to use, its Investor Relations website, which can be found at www.VEREIT.com, as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit Company Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

