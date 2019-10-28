Head-To-Head Analysis: ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) versus Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS)

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) and Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares ESSA Bancorp and Pioneer Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESSA Bancorp 15.87% 6.52% 0.65% Pioneer Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

ESSA Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Pioneer Bancorp does not pay a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ESSA Bancorp and Pioneer Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ESSA Bancorp $72.32 million 2.58 $6.53 million N/A N/A Pioneer Bancorp $48.52 million 7.15 N/A N/A N/A

ESSA Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.0% of ESSA Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of ESSA Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ESSA Bancorp and Pioneer Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ESSA Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 Pioneer Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

ESSA Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential downside of 51.07%. Given ESSA Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ESSA Bancorp is more favorable than Pioneer Bancorp.

Summary

ESSA Bancorp beats Pioneer Bancorp on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts. Its loan portfolio includes first mortgage loans for the purchase, construction, or refinancing of one- to four-family residential real estate property; commercial real estate loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; and commercial and consumer loans, including indirect auto loans, as well as loans secured by deposits and personal unsecured loans. In addition, it offers insurance benefits consulting services, such as health insurance, life insurance, short term and long term disability, dental, vision, 401(K) retirement planning, and individual health products, as well as asset management and trust, and investment services. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 22 full-service banking offices, including 7 offices in Monroe County, 3 offices in Lehigh County, 6 offices in Northampton County, 1 office in Lackawanna County, 1 office in Luzerne County, 1 office in Chester County, 2 offices in Delaware County, and 1 office in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. ESSA Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1916 and is based in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania.

Pioneer Bancorp Company Profile

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Pioneer Savings Bank that provides various financial services in the capital region of New York State. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, checking, and certificate of deposit accounts; and offers municipal deposit banking services. The company also offers commercial real estate loans that are secured by office buildings, industrial facilities, retail facilities, multi-family properties, and other commercial properties; commercial and industrial, commercial construction, and one- to four-family residential real estate loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; and consumer loans. In addition, it invests in the U.S. governmental securities, fixed rate collateralized mortgage obligations, mortgage-backed securities, fixed-rate investment grade bonds, and equity securities. Further, the company sells commercial and consumer insurance products, and employee benefit products and services; and provides wealth management services. As of July 17, 2019, it operated through 22 branches in Albany, Rensselaer, Saratoga, Greene, Schenectady, and Warren Counties. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in Albany, New York. Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pioneer Bancorp MHC.

