H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $36.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 3.48% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “H&E Equipment Services, Inc. is one of the largest integrated equipment services companies in the United States with full-service facilities throughout the Intermountain, Southwest, Gulf Coast & Southeast regions of the United States. The Company is focused on heavy construction & industrial equipment and rents, sells & provides parts & service support for four core categories of specialized equipment they are hi-lift or aerial platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment & industrial lift trucks. By providing equipment rental, sales, & on-site parts, repair & maintenance functions under one roof, the Company is a one-stop provider for its customers’ varied equipment needs. This full service approach provides the Company with multiple points of customer contact, enabling it to maintain a high quality rental fleet, as well as an effective distribution channel for fleet disposal & provides cross-selling opportunities among its new & used equipment sales, rental, parts sales & service operations. “

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HEES. BidaskClub raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

HEES stock opened at $34.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. H&E Equipment Services has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $35.42.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $353.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.41 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 34.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $335,000. 73.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on H&E Equipment Services (HEES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.