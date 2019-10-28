HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its position in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,105.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,165,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902,715 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,621,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,130 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,906,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,021 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 764.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,211,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 215.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,328,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,562,000 after purchasing an additional 907,658 shares in the last quarter. 70.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $126.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.87. HCA Healthcare Inc has a one year low of $110.31 and a one year high of $147.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.76.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 7.46% and a negative return on equity of 135.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

In other HCA Healthcare news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan acquired 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $124.10 per share, for a total transaction of $31,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 33,786 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.98, for a total value of $4,560,434.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 279,551 shares in the company, valued at $37,733,793.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho set a $153.00 price objective on HCA Healthcare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group raised HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America raised HCA Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Stephens set a $150.00 price objective on HCA Healthcare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised HCA Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.60.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

