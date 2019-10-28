Hays plc (LON:HAS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hays plc (LON:HAS) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 174.17 ($2.28).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HAS. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hays in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hays in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hays in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.42) target price on shares of Hays in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hays in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

In other Hays news, insider Paul Venables sold 503,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 149 ($1.95), for a total transaction of £749,566.85 ($979,441.85). Also, insider Peter Williams bought 10,000 shares of Hays stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.82) per share, for a total transaction of £13,900 ($18,162.81).

HAS stock opened at GBX 160.50 ($2.10) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.48. Hays has a 1 year low of GBX 131.80 ($1.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 168.74 ($2.20). The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 149.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 151.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.29 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from Hays’s previous dividend of $1.11. Hays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.36%.

Hays Company Profile

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, purchasing, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

