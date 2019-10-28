Haven Protocol Trading Up 25.7% This Week (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. One Haven Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00001497 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $978,215.00 and approximately $247,837.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Haven Protocol has traded up 25.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,347.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $181.49 or 0.01942895 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.82 or 0.02845724 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.01 or 0.00621023 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.42 or 0.00636090 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00010115 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00050951 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.89 or 0.00416364 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010671 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 6,996,043 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.com

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

Haven Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

