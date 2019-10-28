Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 3,987 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 3.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,987 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $11,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 270,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87,250 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. UBS Group cut their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America began coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.31.

In related news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,955,302. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 9,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,086,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,524,265. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 8,405 shares of company stock valued at $909,004 and sold 243,452 shares valued at $28,252,925. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY traded up $2.79 on Monday, reaching $112.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,715,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,041,400. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.57 and its 200 day moving average is $113.35. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52-week low of $101.36 and a 52-week high of $132.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 35.10%. Eli Lilly And Co’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.645 dividend. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is currently 46.49%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

