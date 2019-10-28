Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 17,982 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,982 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $10,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 555.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert J. Bertolini acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.72 per share, with a total value of $491,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,673.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BMY. UBS Group raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Atlantic Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.86.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.59. 12,526,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,522,146. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12-month low of $42.48 and a 12-month high of $57.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 47.63% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.21%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

