Hartford Investment Management Co. Lowers Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 189,215 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,369 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $20,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter worth $25,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 393.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 46.2% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 21,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $2,303,401.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,484,259.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Hooman Hakami sold 82,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total value of $8,893,530.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,761 shares in the company, valued at $3,300,962.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,901 shares of company stock worth $12,271,403 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDT. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Medtronic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Medtronic from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. BTIG Research raised their price target on Medtronic to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Medtronic from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.33.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.78 on Monday, reaching $106.22. 2,148,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,569,924. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.26. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $81.66 and a 52 week high of $112.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

