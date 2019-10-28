Hartford Investment Management Co. Cuts Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 612,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,252 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Co makes up approximately 0.9% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $30,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 7.4% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.3% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 53,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 19.5% during the second quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 208,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,853,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.8% during the second quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,102,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 8.7% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 409,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,370,000 after buying an additional 32,697 shares in the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WFC traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.66. 1,012,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,131,486. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $43.02 and a one year high of $55.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.11.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.23). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $22.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Co declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase 350,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.58%.

A number of research analysts have commented on WFC shares. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Macquarie cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.75.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

