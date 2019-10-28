Hartford Financial Services Group (HIG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect Hartford Financial Services Group to post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 12.44%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hartford Financial Services Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $56.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Hartford Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $40.54 and a 52-week high of $61.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.71%.

In related news, EVP Brion S. Johnson sold 3,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $200,546.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,649 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,622.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 3,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total transaction of $178,431.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,808.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,481 shares of company stock valued at $4,200,698 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.36.

Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

