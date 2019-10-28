Hartford Financial Management Inc. Sells 1,011 Shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 15.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,655 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cigna by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,701,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,521,852,000 after purchasing an additional 146,746 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Cigna by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,135,638 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $809,921,000 after purchasing an additional 239,730 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Cigna by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 5,105,229 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $804,329,000 after purchasing an additional 500,100 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,712,181 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $742,443,000 after buying an additional 313,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,589,017 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $797,936,000 after buying an additional 385,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David Cordani bought 32,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $155.17 per share, for a total transaction of $5,044,421.53. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Cigna and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.96.

NYSE:CI traded up $3.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $174.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,750,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,627. Cigna Corp has a twelve month low of $141.95 and a twelve month high of $226.60. The stock has a market cap of $64.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.56. Cigna had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $34.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.89 EPS. Cigna’s revenue was up 198.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 16.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

