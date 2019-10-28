Hartford Financial Management Inc. Purchases 3,108 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 114.7% in the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in Visa in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on V shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.04.

In other news, Director Denise M. Morrison bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $171.13 per share, for a total transaction of $171,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,223 shares in the company, valued at $551,551.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total value of $4,537,738.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,271,074.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of V stock traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $179.84. 4,908,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,657,894. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $121.60 and a 1 year high of $187.05. The stock has a market cap of $349.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $176.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.06.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 42.66% and a net margin of 52.57%. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

