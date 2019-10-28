Hartford Financial Management Inc. Has $1.69 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 940 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,018,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,412.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,440.33.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,213.14, for a total transaction of $32,754.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,291.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,215.39, for a total transaction of $1,944,624.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,062,977.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,166 shares of company stock valued at $6,226,349 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $24.87 on Monday, hitting $1,290.00. 2,594,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,443,527. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,224.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,175.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $874.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $970.11 and a one year high of $1,299.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The company had revenue of $38.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.21 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $11.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 51.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

