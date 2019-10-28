Hartford Financial Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 607 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Blackstone Group by 194.0% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 46.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. S&P Equity Research lowered shares of Blackstone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Blackstone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.63.

Shares of BX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.79. 3,537,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,505,787. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.10. The company has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Blackstone Group LP has a 12 month low of $26.88 and a 12 month high of $55.17.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 84.96%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 9,129,966 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total transaction of $299,006,386.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Striano sold 7,000 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $337,610.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,250.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 694,319 shares of company stock worth $5,581,544 and have sold 9,161,966 shares worth $300,689,747. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

