Hartford Financial Management Inc. Buys 1,950 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3,900.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,165,179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,654,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,988 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in FedEx by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,620,516 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $594,453,000 after acquiring an additional 106,871 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in FedEx by 2,614.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,499,875 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $574,644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370,929 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in FedEx by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,413,416 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $396,258,000 after acquiring an additional 426,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in FedEx by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,025,572 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $332,579,000 after acquiring an additional 427,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $158.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,596,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,171. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.29 and a 200 day moving average of $164.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.72. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $137.78 and a 1-year high of $234.49.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $17.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.75%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on FedEx from $206.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Edward Jones downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on FedEx from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.64.

In related news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $145.00 per share, with a total value of $145,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,111,670. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

