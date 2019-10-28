Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) Stock Holdings Increased by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HOG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,004,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,795,000 after purchasing an additional 931,941 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,507,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,120,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,868,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,476,000 after purchasing an additional 584,557 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,685,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,185,000 after purchasing an additional 455,044 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HOG. DA Davidson reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.29.

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $39.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.35. Harley-Davidson Inc has a 52-week low of $30.17 and a 52-week high of $43.69.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 7.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

