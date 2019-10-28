Harbor Advisory Corp MA Sells 2,000 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000.

NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.99. 2,905,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,182,125. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.58 and a 52 week high of $44.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.76.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

