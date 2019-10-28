Harbor Advisory Corp MA Has $7.19 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 6.3% of Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VWO. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 139,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after buying an additional 12,619 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 18.9% in the third quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 24,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 68.8% in the third quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 5,543,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,183,000 after buying an additional 2,259,260 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.26. The stock had a trading volume of 586,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,789,360. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.35 and a 12 month high of $44.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.52.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

