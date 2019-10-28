Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,947 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 3.3% of Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EEM. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,852,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,710,086,000 after acquiring an additional 6,830,630 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 19,312,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $828,691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899,300 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008,944 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,672,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509,197 shares during the period. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,576,000.

EEM traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,433,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,134,500. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.58 and a 52 week high of $44.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.49 and its 200-day moving average is $41.76.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

