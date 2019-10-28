Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Hanmi Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, October 24th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.52. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $21.50 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hanmi Financial’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $50.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.96 million.

HAFC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. TheStreet cut Hanmi Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Shares of HAFC opened at $18.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.57. Hanmi Financial has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $24.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $561.75 million, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 125.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 13,235 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Hanmi Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC increased its stake in Hanmi Financial by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 11,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

