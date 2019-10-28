Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company is an operating holding company. Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc. is a designer, marketer and distributor of branded electric household and specialty housewares appliances, as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars and hotels. Kitchen Collection, LLC is a specialty retailer of kitchenware in outlet and traditional malls primarily in the United States. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company is based in GLEN ALLEN, United States. “

HBB stock opened at $18.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Hamilton Beach Brands has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $29.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.08. The stock has a market cap of $251.54 million, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.06.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). Hamilton Beach Brands had a return on equity of 33.66% and a net margin of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $148.43 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Hamilton Beach Brands will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory H. Trepp acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $70,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory E. Salyers acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.54 per share, for a total transaction of $36,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 33.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Hamilton Beach Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 18,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the period. 35.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer, commercial, specialty small appliance, and specialty retail market in the United States and internationally. It designs, markets, and distributes a range of small branded electric household and specialty housewares small appliances, including blenders, can openers, coffeemakers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens, as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars, and hotels under the Hamilton Beach Commercial and Proctor Silex Commercial brands.

